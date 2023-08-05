Patricia se siente ganadora para el domingo 13

Descree de la supuesta paridad. A ella las encuestas que maneja le siguen dando holgura.

Hay guerra de entornos sobre las encuestas a una semana de la verdad. Desde los equipos de campaña de Patricia Bullrich avivan el fuego del triunfalismo. Sienten que pese algunos tropiezos discursivos de la candidata sigue siendo la que transmite mejor los valores que aprecia una mayoría del electorados sobre firmeza y cambio.

La mayoría de las encuestas siguen mostrando a Patricia entre 5 a 7 puntos arriba de Horacio. La creencia de los seguidores de Patricia es que el aparato y la permanencia en los medios tradicionales de comunicación no le habrían servido al Jefe de gobierno para hacer la diferencia.

Aún no está definido si el domingo 13 habrá un solo comando de espera de los resultados o dos diferenciados. Esto último es lo más probable que ocurra. Es que mientras se insiste en calmar aguas sobre que el día después todos convivirán como una gran familia de Juntos, las heridas y recelos de lo que ha dejado la agrietada campaña son elocuentes.

La pregunta es: ¿qué resultado interno convendría para contener mejor los votos y proyectar en el crecimiento futuro? No hay una sola respuesta. A priori, en los asesores de la Halcona señalan que ellos son garantía de que los 20 puntos aproximados que saque Javier MIlei no se escurran luego por la alcantarilla del desencanto. Tampoco hay una sola teoría sobre quién de los dos tendría mayores chances en un posible balotaje contra Massa. ¿Polarizar con las diferencias o ir por el centro al voto peronista no k?

Desmienten alrededor de la candidata del PRO que Mauricio sea neutral pero entienden que no se pronuncia todavía como sí lo hizo Vidal por Horacio armando flor de revuelo.

Sobre su futuro gabinete, si resultara la ganadora en octubre, todavía nadie asegura nada. Hubo chisporroteos con el ex presidente que quiere imponer nombres de amigos que ya fracasaron.

Horacio Caride