Patronato busca chicas

El sopresivo campeón de la Copa Argentina, Patronato, deberá armar con urgencia un equipo femenino. Reglamentariamente, todos los clubes que participen de las competencias continentales deben contar con la rama femenina desde 2018. Desde el club aseguraron no haber recibido comunicación, pero que trabajarán para cumplir con el requisito. Recordemos que Patronato participará de la próxima Compa Libertadores.