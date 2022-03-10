Paulo Vilouta vuelve a la TV, pero ahora como editorialista

Tendrá un espacio en el nuevo noticiero de América TV.

El nuevo noticiero de América Tv arranca este lunes 14 con la dupla de Guillermo Andino y Maria Belen Ludueña, que dejó el programa de Antonio Laje hace poco tiempo en medio de un escándalo.

El noticiero arrancará a las 12 y durará una hora media.

Como columnistas estarán Luciana Arias, Fernando Carolei, Liliana Caruso, y el doctor Capuya, entre otros. Pero la novedad es el nuevo rol de Paulo Vilouta. Tendrá una columna diaria sobre la realidad política que durará unos 5 minutos. 

Vilouta dejó Intratables hace poco tiempo para concentrase en su programa de Radio La Red. Estuvo diez años en ese programa y en muchos casos se hizo cargo de la conducción. 

 

 