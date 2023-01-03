Quién es el fiscal de Santiago del Estero que pidió secuestrar el teléfono del secretario de Rosatti

Pedro Simón recibió varias impugnaciones cuando fue designado fiscal federal.

El fiscal federal de Santiago del Estero Pedro Simón es un viejo conocido para la política de esa provincia. De hecho, fue diputado provincial entre 2005 y 2009.

Cuando se postuló como fiscal federal, su pliego fue impugnado por organizaciones provinciales y nacionales como la Fundación Liga Argentina por los Derechos Humanos, el Centro de Estudios Legales y Sociales (CELS) y el Colectivo para la Diversidad (COPADI).

El Cels y Copadi recordaron que Simón era entonces abogado de la empresa Agroval, dueña de tierras en conflicto con campesinos, y consideraron “por demás sospechoso que como diputado haya promovido una ley que resultaba esencial en su estrategia como abogado”. Cuando su propuesta se convirtió en ley participó de un desalojo junto a un grupo de elite de la policía. También defendió a la corporación Minera Alumbrera en causas por graves daños ambientales.

Simón admitió haber patrocinado a terratenientes y promovido desalojos. Reconoció su doble rol de abogado/legislador, pero consideró que no implicaba un abuso de poder y que no era incompatible promover reformas para facilitar desalojos y a la vez cobrar para requerirlos como abogado.

El CELS apoyaba a Indiana Garzón, que terminó concursando para la Fiscalía de juicio. En 2013, la entonces presidenta Cristina Kirchner finalmente la nombró en ese cargo.

Pese a las impugnaciones, Simón pasó la audiencia pública con la ayuda del peronismo.

En 2019, Simón fue investigado por los supuestos delitos de cohecho e incumplimiento de los deberes de funcionario público, por su intervención en causas en perjuicio del PAMI. Por ese motivo se ordenó una auditoría interna sobre la fiscalía. La causa había comenzado por un testigo de identidad reservada.

Ahora le tocó intervenir en la denuncia penal que hizo el gobernador Gerardo Zamora contra el secretario de Horacio Rosatti, Silvio Robles, a raíz de los supuestos mensajes con el ministro de Seguridad de la Ciudad.

Aunque admitió que la justicia de Santiago del Estero es incompetente, y la causa debería tramitar en Comodoro Py, sostuvo que “resulta viable como adecuada, útil y pertinente, disponer a la mayor brevedad posible la incautación de los teléfonos celulares” de Robles.