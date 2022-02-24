“Pelotudo”: la corresponsal de La Nación en Ucrania estalló ante las recomendaciones de un compañero

Elisabetta Pique maltrató a un compañero al aire.

Tal vez el panelista Diego Laje no lo sabía, pero la que estaba del otro lado de la línea no era una periodista más: Elisabetta Pique escribió el libro Diario de guerra: apuntes de una corresponsal en el frente, sobre las guerras de Afganistán e Irak. Ella sabe cómo cuidarse en medio de un conflicto bélico. Tal vez por eso, todo terminó en un insulto al aire mientras sonaban las sirenas en Ucrania.

En el programa de Fernando Carnota, Pique, recién llegada a Kiev, describía el ambiente que se vivía en la capital ucraniana, pero, de pronto, empezaron a sonar las sirenas de alarma:

– Las sirenas, así que me voy a tener que… -advirtió la corresponsal-.
– Tomá refugio, alejate de las ventanas -le recomendó Laje-.
– Elizabeta, ¿tiene refugio abajo ese hotel? -le preguntó otro-.
– Mirá, no lo sé, sé que hay otros hoteles, pero este es como que…

En ese momento, Carnota, el conductor del programa, les hizo un gesto a sus panelistas para que aguantaran y no preguntaran. Pero Laje siguió:

– Primero, ¿tenés un estacionamiento subterráneo en el hotel o en la zona? Eso es lo primero que tenés que buscar, Beta.
– Bueno, creo que los voy a dejar…
(Carnota: no se puede creer)
(Vuelven a sonar las sirenas)
– Y lo que segundo que tenés que hacer es alejarte de las ventanas así que entrá al menos al lobby del hotel
– Sí, sí, por supuesto…
– Y te acompañamos. Entrá al lobby del hotel, alejate de las ventanas y preguntá si tenés un estacionamiento subterráneo para entrar inmediatamente.
– Sí, sí…
– Después, mientras tanto…
– Bueno, los saludo, gracias, hasta luego…

Y cuando empezó que su transmisión había finalizado, la corresponsal estalló de bronca: “¡Este pelotudo!”.