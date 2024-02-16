Peñafort dice que lo de Milei es un gobierno de raritos

En diálogo con Jorge Fontevechia, la abogada cercana a Cristina machacó en varias partes de su intervención que “estamos ante un gobierno de raritos”.

La actual legisladora porteña ejemplificó su razonamiento con el ataque que hizo el presidente a Lali Espósito, como así también a muchos nombramientos del gabinete.

En radio Perfil, dijo que “no hay líneas conductoras”. A la vez , expresó que realizan acciones distractivas. “Tenemos un Jefe de gabinete al que no le conocemos la voz , es un gobierno de raritos”. insistió.

 