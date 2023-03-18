Pereretta le habla al cuadro de Perón para que escuchen los K

El referente porteño de Patricia, el sindicalista Marcelo Peretta, apareció en las redes sociales hablándole a un cuadro de Perón y preguntándose qué pensaría el General de aquellos kirchneristas que usan su nombre. El farmacéutico recordó que así como el General expulsó de la Plaza a los “imberbes” irradió de las cúpulas sindicales a cuadros gremiales de izquierda.

