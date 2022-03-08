Peretta debutó como actor en un spot contra los Gordos

El dirigente sindical cercano a Patricia Bullrich cree que puede correr a los cegetistas.

El titular del sindicato de Bioquímicos, Marcelo Peretta, hizo gala de dotes actorales grabando un video dedicado a la CGT, o a los sindicalistas denominados Gordos. El dirigente viene pugnando por que su sindicato tenga participación en la mesa de los popes sindicales. Intentó primero acercando posiciones con Pablo Moyano y actualmente milita cerca de la Piba , Patricia Bullrich.

En la actuación, Peretta quiere ingresar a un gimnasio donde lo recibe un hombre fornido que le pone diferentes excusas para bloquearle su participación. Cierra haciendo una apelación a la gente que “no quiere más este tipo de gimnasio CGT sin esfuerzos”.

 