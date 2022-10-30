Peretta fue agredido en recorrida por Lugano

Marcelo Peretta fue agredido junto con algunos colaboradores en recorrida de campaña por Lugano. Un grupo de violentos golpearon a los referentes barriales del líder de los farmacéuticos. Tras ello le dispararon a uno de ellos 4 tiros. Está internado pero fuera de peligro.

El precandidato a Jefe de gobierno porteño que alienta Patricia dijo que ” las mafias de la política de la ciudad no los van a hacer bajar los brazos”.