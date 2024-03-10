Peretta le recuerda a Patricia las promesas de campaña

El Secretario General de Farmacéuticos y Bioquímicos, Marcelo Peretta, envió un mensaje claro a la ministro de Seguridad Patricia Bullrich, a través de sus criticas por el cepo que quiere poner el gobierno a las paritarias.

“Liberan los precios de los alimentos, de los combustibles, medicamentos, prepagas…. pero fijan el precio del salario…Y le liberalismo?”, dijo dirigiéndose a Milei pero con una claro mensaje para quien fue su candidata a presidente.