Peretti terminó de rodar la peli financiada por el público

En una movida creativa en medio de la crisis, se terminó de Roda ten Bélgica la película La Muerte de un Comediante. La misma es protagonizada por Diego Peretti a través de la productora Orsai del esc rigor Hernán Casciari.

La singularidad des que se rodó con el aporte del publico a través de aportes de mas de 10mil socios de espectadores que resultan como una serte de accionistas de un sistema cooperativo.

La recaudación llego a 1 millón 850 mil dólares.