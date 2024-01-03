Pergolini hizo hablar en inglés y portugués a Wiñazki

La gracia se hizo en medio de una presentación de Inteligencia Artificial. Un debate que crece y despierta polémica.

Mario Pergolini quiere ser la punta de lanza de la Inteligencia Artificial aplicada a los medios. Clarín también pretende sumarse al debate y viene anunciando a los lectores que la IA será el desafío 2024.

En este contexto, Nicolás Wiñazky entrevistó a Mario quien lo sorprendió con novedades de la IA en la aplicación mediática. Lo primero que mostró fue un noticiero en EEUU que ya reemplaza a los conductores humanos por simuladores . Cuando se le preguntó con cuanta gente se hace este tipo de productos, el ex rebelde de la música rockera, se sinceró: “Con muy pocos”.

 

Luego, la entrevista fue un intercambio de bromas con ejemplos de cómo el conductor de TN podía pasar a ser un políglota y hasta no cometer furcios.

 