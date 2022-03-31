¿Pergolini quiere volver a Boca de la mano de Angelici?

El conductor y productor quedó caliente con su mal paso como dirigente. Su pelea con Riquelme lo puede hacer unir al Tano.

Mario Pergolini puede llegar a ser el Massa de Boca, es decir volantear para caer otra vez bien parado. Su paso como vice de la mano de Ameal, terminó mal por sus desencuentros con Román Riquelme, verdadero amo y señor de los destinos xeneizes.

Esa espina clavada en un hombre inquieto que quiere demostrar al medio que puede más, en ese sentido que el Cuervo Tinelli, haría que este pensando en una alianza con el Tano Angelici. Infobae lo entrevistó a Mario y no descartó  su posible regreso a la competencia dirigencial. Sobre el Tano señaló que no sabía desde dónde haría su nueva intentona.

Sin embargo, el diario Olé afirma que la “calentura” del ex vice primero haría probable esta nueva alianza e inclusive que Mauricio Macri los habría acercado a ambos para vengar los tejes y manejes de Riquelme.

Pergolini suele afirmar que a Boca, como cualquier otro club, no lo saca una sola persona adelante sino que hay que armar un círculo de confianza. Los opositores saben que su figura no junta tantos votos pero suma. El ideal que sueñan es estar la mayoría unida detrás de un Carlitos Tévez presidente 2023. El Apache viene insinuando su preferencia por ser DT. Falta mucho.