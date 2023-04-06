Pergolini se burló de la vuelta de Tinelli

Mario Pergolini no se quiso perder la noticia de la vuelta de Marcelo Tinelli a la TV.  “A uno que vuelve a la televisión, no importa quién, le pone la plata un prestamista”, se burló Pergolini en alusión a la nueva sociedad con la que desembarca Tinelli en el canal América, particularmente al vínculo con el empresario Gustavo Scaglione, quien además de ser el dueño del principal multimedio rosarino, es propietario de la financiera y agencia de turismo Daminato.

Con su ironía habitual Pergolini también dijo: “Viene con un prestamista que pone la guita y si ganan, el prestamista es el primero que cobra y después cobran ellos y el canal no pierde dinero”.