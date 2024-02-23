Periodista sin el pan y sin la torta

Un periodista en ascenso se quedó sin el pan y sin la torta. Resulta que ante la partida de un famoso colega, el susodicho tuvo la promesa del canal de que iba a ser el conductor del segmento de la tarde. En el medio, el joven “talento” hizo plantes ambiciosos de cambios y contrataciones de otros panelistas. Las autoridades le pararon el carro y le dijeron “vos conducís pero no armas los contenidos”- Resultado, ahora espera nuevos llamados.