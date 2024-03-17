Peronistas abren las puertas del Congreso partidario

sopresa o no tanto. ¿Vendrá la autocrítica? Hay fecha para la realización del Congreso justicialista a realizarse el próximo  22 de marzo en el Micro estadio de Ferrocarril Oeste, Lo presidirá José Luis Gioja, pero lo mas importante es la posibilidad de consensuar una interna partidaria para definir un nuevo liderazgo, Desde la famosa interna Menem -Cafiero , en los fines de los 80 que no se habla de algo parecido.