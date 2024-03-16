Peronistas y radicales en su máxima devaluación política: se buscan liderazgos

El episodio del Senado para la UCR más el impacto de la derrota presidencial de Massa, sumen a ambos partidos tradicionales en una océano de dudas.

Se buscan liderazgos. No hay una góndola a mano que permita comprarlos. La debacle para peronistas y radicales viene de largo arrastre. Por sus fracasos, frentes contradictorios y falta de soluciones a los problemas del país, fenómenos como los de Macri, primero, y ahora Milei han podido emerger.

El episodio del Senado fue una clara derrota del gobierno experimental de los libertarios. Su falta de creencia en la negociación política los llevó a menospreciar el poder de fuego que tiene los pedazos opositores parlamentarios. Sin embargo, en el fondo, emerge una posibilidad en la lectura de lo que realmente sucedió para el oficialismo y sus cauces de alargar la paciencia social.

La Union Cívica Radical expuso en carne viva todas sus diferencias de cómo encarar el presente y futuro ante el disruptivo escenario que generaron las elecciones de octubre. Cómo explicar que el titular de la UCR, Martín Lousteau, terminara en soledad votando contra el DNU,  recostado con sectores peronistas y partidos provinciales. Seguramente le asisten razones técnicas y políticas para haberlo hecho, pero dejó desairadas sus intenciones de liderazgo partidario hacia el futuro inmediato.

Lo mismo sucedió con la movilidad jubilatoria, donde el sector de Facundo Manes (su hermano preside la Convención radical), votó acompañando una formula mas justa para el sector provisional, pero una gran mayoría quedó en los coordinados esperando que caiga la intención.

Los gobernadores radicales presionaron, en ambas Cámaras, con mejor y menores resultados,  pero dejando claro que llegarán al 25 de Mayo acompañando en general al actual gobierno hasta conocer las verdaderas cartas de las reformas. El “No Hay Plata” funciona como un rebenque aleccionador.

La UCR baja a los debates trascedentes del recinto con posiciones variopintas,  aumentando el proceso de fragmentación de la política que al final del camino, y si mejora variable socioeconómicas, terminará favoreciendo al barrendero de la casta. En definitiva, lo del Senado fue una victoria pírrica para los confusos fragmentos opositores.

Lo del Senado fue una victoria pírrica para los confusos fragmentos opositores.

 

Desde el peronismo y los filo kirchneristas hay pésimas noticias. Cero autocrítica sobre el horrible gobierno de Alberto, y cuadros enmohecidos, aunque sus cuerpos reflejen cierta juventud, como Máximo. Nadie lo considera un. líder adecuado en la Provincia. Hasta en la propia Cámpora esta discusión se da puertas adentro.

Alberto fue echado de la titularidad partidaria nacional,  cuando rosqueaba con su amigo André López Obrador, primer mandatario de México. Su presente es Comodoro Py para beneplácito de Cristina, quien si sigue trascendiendo en la atmósfera es porque sabe leer mucho mejor que sus compañeros,  lo que está sucediendo como un cambio irreversible de la relación dirigentes – representados.

Hay un peor panorama para los radicales , la oleada Milei dinamitó la sociedad que tenían con el PRO . Los soldados de Macri quieren conformar una suerte de cogobierno con la LLA. Además, Milei odia profundamente todo los que se asemeje los símbolos del partido de Yrigoyen y Alfonsín.

No extrañarse que sectores radicales y peronistas  terminen juntos en aun Frente para sobrevivir a la tempestad de tiempos urgentes. Por eso Milei todavía sonríe haciendo el trabajo sucio que otros demoraron en realizar de una manera racional sin descuidar la contención social.

Horacio Caride

 