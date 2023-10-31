Pese al resultado electoral, la Justicia apunta a los jefes de “Chocolate” Rigau

La fiscal imputó a un concejal del Frente Renovador y a su padre, un ex funcionario de la Legislatura.

Pese al impacto que tuvo el resultado electoral, especialmente por el triunfo arrasador de Federico Otermin, un hombre de Martin Insaurralde, en Lomas de Zamora, la Justicia decidió profundizar la investigación que involucra al puntero “Chocolate” Rigau y apuntó a sus jefes políticos. La fiscal Betina Lacki imputó al concejal del Frente Renovador Facundo Albini y a su padre, un ex jefe de la Legislatura.

Los acusa de los delitos de fraude y de asociación Ilícita. Por ese motivo, el juez Atencio les rechazó la eximición de prisión, lo que implica que podrían quedar detenidos.

Con esa imputación, la fiscal demuestra que va a ir más allá de “chocolate” y apunta a las cajas negras de la política bonaerense.

Albini es concejal de La Plata y acaba de renovar su banca en la lista que encabezó Julio Alak, que pelea la intendencia con Julio Garro voto a voto.

La fiscal también imputó a los dueños de las tarjetas que tenía Chocolate. Hasta ahora venían declarando como testigos.