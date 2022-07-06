Pesos quemados: qué le pasó a un ex diputado peronista cuando quiso pagar con la moneda nacional en Perú

La historia la contó a sus allegados Oscar Lamberto. Muy representativa de cómo funciona el peso en la economía real.

Oscal Lamberto, un histórico dentro del justicialismo, tuvo una anécdota impactante en un viaje como turista en Lima, Perú. En su narrativa, da cuenta que quiso con su pareja comprar algunos obsequios después del viaje de placer. Resulta que como hacen todos los viajeros quisieron comprar algunos souveniers representativos del antiplano.

Una simpática vendendora coya, que vendía productos regionales, les dijo para engancharlos: “acepto dólares, euros, tarjetas, plata peruana, boliviana, paraguaya….”

Lamberto, ingenuo, le disparó: “¿Y pesos argentinos?”. “No eso no, ni ustedes los argentinos lo quieren”, le contestó con firmeza.

La representativa historia que vivió este ex diputado y ex secretario de Hacienda, demuestra la degradación de la moneda nacional está en su peor momento sino hay que describir también como hinchas del Corinthians cargaron a los de Boca, después de eliminar a los xeneizes de la Libertadores, quemando billetes de mil pesos en las tribunas.

Lamberto fue Secretario de Hacienda de Duhalde en plenas corridas e impresión de bonos, con dólares atrapados en el corralito. A esta altura ningún argentino puede sorprenderse del camino que ha tomado nuestra unidad de intercambio.

Cristina está abonando alguna salida a lo que llama el bimonetarismo a nivel de la economía real. Algunos creyeron interpretar que se daría una reglamentación para que varias operaciones se puedan hacer en dólares como lo son actualmente las operaciones inmobiliarias, pensando que muchos volverá a colocar sus dólares en el mercado formal.

El kirchnerismo duro espanta esa idea ya que la considera una suerte de dolarización como hicieron países de la región, Ecuador, y generó un estruendoso fracaso,