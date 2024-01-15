Peteco Carabajal ahora dice que “no vio a Villarruel” y que lo traicionó el inconsciente

“No se paren que no llegó nadie”, dijo varias veces el artista en el Festival de Jesús María cuando ingresó la vice.

Peteco Carabajal sintió el impacto de sus dichos en el festival de Doma y Folclore de Jesús María, luego de ningunear a la vicepresidenta Victoria Villarruel. “No se paren que no llegó nadie”, dijo varias veces el artista.

“Me putearon y me felicitaron en la misma cantidad”, dijo el músico para tratar de poner paños fríos en una entrevista con Reinaldo Sietecase. Aunque era evidente la presencia de la vicepresidenta, Carabajal asegura que no la vio ingresar. “No me voy desdecir de lo que el inconsciente me mandó en ese momento“, lanzó, dando cuenta de su militancia K.

“No lo he dicho en contra de Villarruel, ha sido para que el público no se distraiga, no he pensado la frase”, agregó el músico. Pero luego expuso todas sus críticas contra las políticas culturales del nuevo gobierno.