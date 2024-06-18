Pettovello recibió el apoyo menos pensado: “Cuidémosla” le dijo Lilita a los suyos

Carrio reclamó apoyar a la cuestionada super ministra de Milei. La fundadora de la Coalición Cívica es a la vez crítica del presidente.

Lilita Carrió le dijo a los suyos que deben defender en el Congreso a la ministro de Capital Humano, Sandra Pettovello. “Ella está tocando puntos importantes y hay que preservarla”, dijo en una entrevista a La Nación . “Y, sobre todo, hay que cuidar su seguridad. Yo sé que si la tocan, me tocan”, advirtió la fundadora de la CC.

Recordemos que la funcionaria preferida de Milei viene denunciando presiones de todo tipo y dejaron correr versiones que peligraría su seguridad. Pettovello es la funcionaria que más sangría tuvo en su mega ministerio, ya sea por renuncias o despidos, en tan solo seis meses de gestión.

A la vez, la funcionaria viene denunciando a grupos piqueteros por supuestos malos manejos de los recursos de planes sociales que manejan directamente. También la justicia ha puesto la mirada sobre ella en dos aspectos: 1) la demora en la distribución de alimentos a los sectores pobres, 2) la contratación de decenas de personas a través de una organización multilateral con metodologías opacas.

Sin embargo, Lilita (paladín anti corrupción) no duda en alinearse a Pettovello quien está en el ojo del la tormenta de sectores kirchneristas y otros opositores menos virulentos que pretenden interpelarla por la vía parlamentaria.

Carrió es muy crítica de Milei pero se solidarizó con Pettovello porque dijo “se la quieren cargar por mujer”. Si aceptó que hay mucho ruido de gestión y recomendó “retirar la Secretaría de Educación de la estructura que maneja Pettovello para mejorar la gestión”.