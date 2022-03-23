PH vuelve con el 40 aniversario de Malvinas

¿Hará algún homenaje a los ex combatientes?

Luego de un merecido descanso, Andy Kusnetzoff regresa a la pantalla de Telefe con su ya clásico PH: Podemos Hablar aunque con un formato un poco cambiado.

La fecha elegida para el debut de la nueva temporada es el sábado 2 de abril, justo cuando se cumplen 40 años del inicio de la Guerra de Malvinas.

Si bien todavía la productora no definió los invitados, lo cierto es que ya decidió cambios en el formato para potenciar aún más el producto.

Tal vez porque notaron que el rating bajaba en los minutos finales, en PH ya no se hará más la cena final sino que le dedicarán más tiempo aún a los puntos de encuentro.

En los puntos de encuentro, Andy es donde mejor logra sacar las historias más personales de los invitados que luego llenan los portales de noticias.

Del otro lado, Canal 13 todavía no informó cuando regresará La noche de Mirtha y si lo conducirá la mismísima diva o seguirá su nieta Juana Viale.