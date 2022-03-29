Picante cruce entre Espert y Duggan en C5N

El economista y político llamó cobarde al periodista de C5N. Estuvieron a punto de reeditar la noche de los Oscar.

La Mesa tipo 678 que arma todas las noches C5N tuvo como invitado a José Luis Espert. Duggan comenzó con un duro editorial sobre los “negacionistas” de la dictadura, entre a los que quiso meter en la bolsa a Espert. Este , a la hora de ser presentado, no se la dejó pasar. “No soy negacionista de los asesinos”, señaló y tomó distancia de su ex socio Javier Milei.

Una entrevista que se puso muy caliente , con chanzas ( la barba de Duggan) que después se fueron complicando. El diputado nacional se distanció de planes de dolarización aunque no los descartó de plano.

Cuando comenzaron los panelistas de C5N se picó. Siguieron focalizando sobre la postura de la derecha en cuanto a la dictadura. “Son todos unos viejos de mierda , que se están meriendo”, dijo sobre los genocidas juzgados, Espert.

Espert quería salir de ese espinoso asunto mientras que Duggan y sus compañeros insistían en arrinconar al entrevistado. ” Tengo las pelotas al plato de que a la gente común los ataquen delincuentes. Por eso cárcel o balas”, apuntó el representante de la derecha.

En medio de la intensidad del intercambio, los periodistas lanzaron otra vez la sospecha sobre el diputado que fue acusado  de tener vínculos con  el narcotráfico. La cuestión volvió a encender la llama del debate. “No tengo miedo , me encanta esto, quiero más de ustedes enfrente”, contragolpeó Espert.

Duggan cuando vio que Espert se había envalentonado, amenazó con contar el reportaje por no dejar terminar las preguntas. “Sos un cobarde , no te la bancas”,

 