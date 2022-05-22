Picante cruce entre Feinmann y Gabriela Cerruti

Eduardo Feinmann vio la foto de Cerruti en España y no dudó. “De paseo por España. No entienden nada. No entiende lo que pasa. @gabicerru de paseo con 25M de pobres y 70 anual de inflación. Ojalá en la próxima elección reciban el castigo necesario en las urnas”, tuiteó con la foto de la portavoz leyendo un libro.

Cerruti salió a aclarar que viajó para dar una charla y los gastos corrieron por cuenta de quienes la invitaron. “Fui y volví entre sábado y domingo invitada a dar una charla. Todos los gastos por parte de la organización que invitó. Podías chequear”, retrucó la funcionaria.