Picante cruce entre Jorge Rial y Marcelo Tinelli en las redes

El ex conductor de Intrusos hace tiempo que está enojado con Tinelli.

Hay una pelea en los medios para alquilar balcones. Hace varios días, Jorge Rial viene contando las internas en América, enojado con las autoridades del canal por la explotación de la crisis con su hija Morena. El ex conductor de Intrusos publicó varios mensajes filosos contra Marcelo Tinelli.

Primero habló de deudas y de cheques voladores, y ahora se metió en la interna del canal.

La novedad es que esta vez Tinelli reaccionó. “Preocupación en @AmericaTV por la tardanza en poner al aire la nueva programación. Ayer @cuervotinelli eligió la arena del circo para anunciar que arrancaría a fin de agosto. Y hoy se volvió a postergar, para fines de julio, la vuelta de Mariana Fabbiani. No logra conformar los pilotos, los panelistas y a la conductora la ven con dudas a la hora de meterse con la actualidad. Por el momento, el único lanzamiento de la nueva gestión fue Alf. Una lata del 86, el año de la mano de Dios”, fue el mensaje de Rial.

Tinelli retrucó con altura: “No es así Jorge querido. Nosotros arrancamos confirmados en la tercer semana de Agosto, y Mariana arranca en Julio. El lunes anunciamos la fecha. Cero preocupación. Muy felices con los números de rating y el acompañamiento del público, cada día más. Ahh,amo Alf, como amo El Zorro”.

Rial cantó falta envido. “Querido Marcelo: Mariana arrancaba el lunes de esta semana. Se pasó para el próximo. Y ahora para julio. Vos recién ayer confirmaste fecha y se que se atrasaron por la dificultad para alquilar estudios. Y a mi también me gusta más el Zorro”.