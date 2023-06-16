Picante respuesta de Ocaña a Cristina por las causas del PAMI

En su discurso en Río Gallegos, Cristina Kirchner dejó varios mensajes encubiertos. Sin nombrarla, se refirió irónicamente a Graciela Ocaña por su paso por el PAMI, luego de afirmar que la gestión de Luana Volnovich era intachable en materia de corrupción.

“Estuvo ahí una señora que es muy honesta de la oposición….”, fue la frase de la vice.

Ocaña le respondió con altura: “Yo terminé la función pública sin ninguna causa por corrupción. La condenada es usted”. 

