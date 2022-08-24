Pichetto recibió un chirlo de JxC por decir que no se puede probar una asociación ilícita

Había argumentando que no hay pruebas para probar ese delito, aunque admitió que hubo ilícitos.

Los dichos de Miguel Angel Pichetto en una entrevista con Jonatan Viale, donde dijo que no hay pruebas para probar una asociación ilícita en la causa de la obra pública, no cayeron bien en la cúpula de Juntos por el Cambio.

Pichetto se desmarcó de los principales dirigentes de JxC y hasta cuestionó el alegato de los fiscales, que la acusan a Cristina de ser jefa de una asociación ilícita, además de la defraudación por las obras en Santa Cruz.

En la entrevista con LN+, Pichetto había argumentado que “hay precedentes en esta materia de la Corte Suprema que en su momento tuvo el caso Yoma, que involucraba también al presidente Menem. Es una figura, el artículo 210, muy compleja y difícil de acreditar”.

En 2018, como senador del PJ, Pichetto había dicho que tenía que avalar el rechazo al desafuero de la entonces senadora por representar a los gobernadores y senadores peronistas.