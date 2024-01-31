Pichetto se enojó con un grito, en medio de la tensión del debate Ley Ómnibus

Hay un grupo de marginales hostigando las ruedas de prensa callejeras. Qué le gritaron a Miguel Ángel.

El bloque de Pichetto , 23 miembros del bloque Hacemos Coalición Federal (HCF), es un sector variopinto pero decisivo para la suerte de la denominada Ley Ómnibus. Los nervios de acero de Pichetto fueron traicionados ate un grito inesperado en las afueras del scround periodístico. ” Cuánta meca te tomate”, lanzó una voz callejera. El rionegrino, que se define como un tipo de mal humor, se descolocó y reclamó a los cronistas que pongan orden .

Los movileros vienen lidiando con un grupo de personas marginales que gritan a muchos de los políticos y periodistas cuando se realizan las rondas declarativas.