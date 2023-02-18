Pichetto se fue al pasto y el kirchnerismo se hizo un pic-nic

“El Ministerio de la Mujer está en manos de una chica que es lesbiana, podrían haber puesto a una mujer”, lanzó el ex senador.

Miguel Angel Pichetto mordió la banquina. En una entrevista con Jonatan Viale y su equipo, cuestionó a la Ministra de la Mujer por ser lesbiana y recibió duras críticas del kirchnerimo en las redes.

La ministra, Ayelén Mazzina, le respondió por las redes. “Soy mujer, lesbiana, feminista y Ministra de las Mujeres, Géneros y Diversidad de la Nación y lo invito a Pichetto a hablar de ESI cuando se sienta preparado”, dijo.

También se sumó al repudio la vocera presidencial Gabriela Cerruti.