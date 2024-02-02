Piden el sobreseimiento del intendente Fernando Espinoza en la causa por supuesto abuso sexual

Lo había denunciado una ex secretaria, que luego se fue a vivir al exterior.

A comienzos de 2022, una ex secretaria del intendente de La Matanza se presentó ante la Justicia y lo denunció por supuesto abuso sexual. Melody Rakauskas relató que conocía a Espinoza por intermedio de su ex pareja, Gustavo Clilia, un empresario cercano al kirchnerismo que estuvo imputado por la causa del Plan Qunita.

De acuerdo con su relato, el intendente fue a su su casa, comenzó a tocarse la espalda y decir que tenía una contractura. En ese momento, le preguntó: “¿No sabés hacer masajes?”.

“No, Fernando. No hago masajes”, le habría contestado antes de irse a buscar algo para beber. Al regresar de la cocina, la ex secretaria relató que se encontró con Espinoza “sacándose la camisa”. “Le digo ‘¿Qué hacés?’ y me agarró de la mano. Hubo un forcejeo de manos y comencé a rogarle: ‘Por favor, no’”, contó.

Ese mismo año, el fiscal de la causa Leonel Gómez Barbella pidió el archivo pero la Fiscalía de Cámara pidió que se siga investigando. Por ese motivo, la denunciante volvió a declarar y se le hizo una pericia psicológica con peritos del Cuerpo Médico Forense. El informe no pudo determinar si los síntomas tenían relación con los episodios.

También declararon otras secretarias privadas y choferes de la Municipalidad. Nadie convalidó la denuncia.

Con esos datos, el fiscal ahora pidió el sobreseimiento definitivo de Espinoza. “Habiéndose cumplimentado con las medidas encomendadas por el Superior, además de una profusa actividad investigativa de nuestra parte, el lamentable suceso puesto de manifiesto por la denunciante, no permiten -ni siquiera mínimamente- tener por acreditado el grado de sospecha al que hace alusión el artículo 294 del código ritual y, en tal sentido, hacer lugar a la solicitud de sobreseimiento peticionada por las letradas defensoras”, dice el dictamen al que tuvo acceso este medio.