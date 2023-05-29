Piñeyro alerta sobre el piloto presidencial y sus peligrosas piruetas

El piloto y cineasta plantó bandera crítica hacia el piloto del nuevo avión presidencial.

El incidente que protagonizó el piloto del flamante avión presidencial, Leonardo Barone, quine hizo una pirueta muy peligrosa en Aeroparque , el pasado 24 de mayo. El avión adquirido costó  25 millones de dólares.

Brone se hizo amigo de Alberto en plena campaña presidencial y se quedó con el manejo de la flota presidencial, sin contar con la experiencia suficiente , según acusan varios de sus colegas. Hasta se habla de que habría fraguado horas de vuelo para saldar esa carencia.

Según trascendió , Barone hizo esa maniobra polémica cerca del suelo de la pista de Aeroparque para congraciarse con el primer mandatario.

Ahora, el cineasta y piloto :Enrique Piñeyro remarcó todos los errores que cometió el piloto presidencial y advirtió que la próxima podría ocasionar una tragedia.

2Estuvieron a punto de provocar una catástrofe por partida doble. Primero porque al descender a 2300 pies, podrían haber colisionado con cualquier tráfico que estuviera operando en San Fernando. El 757 es uno de los aviones que más estela turbulenta deja detrás de si y los aviones…”, tuiteó Pineyro.

Pineyro destaca que para hacer ese tipo de maniobras se deben dar una serie de condiciones que , en este caso no existieron. Las sos principales : experiencia del piloto y buenas condiciones climáticas. Además, el piloto debe levantar altura para evitar el peso de ala, que en este tipo de aviones ( El 757 tiene 38 metros entre punteras de ala) puede ser muy riesgoso.