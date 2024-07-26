Pizarro no pudo entrar a Venezuela

El experto cronista , ex Telefe, Jorge Piazarro lo intentó pero no pudo entrar a Caracas. Las autoridades del gobierno de Maduro le retuvieorn el pasaporte y fue blanco de un fuerte interrogatorio. ADEPA manifestó su repudio al episodio. Mientras , Carolina Amoroso si pudo acceder a la cobertura para TN. La periodista también manifestó un esprítico de coacción que se respira en el ambiente pero con su experiencia, en ese país ,pudo sortear las dificultades de trámites administrativos previos muy engorrosos.