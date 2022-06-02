Plager le contestó a la demanda de Milei

Débora Plager respondió a la demanda judicial en su contra por parte del libertario Javier Milie. “Resulta injusto que me lleven a la justicia por banalizar el holocausto cuando gran parte de mi familia que murió e el Shoa (Holcausto)”, señaló.

Resulta que Milei la demandó porque que Intratables Débora opinó que la sposturas de Milei llevando a periodistas a tribunales es de tipo “hitleriana”. Entre los demandados por el excéntrico candidato a presidente estánFabián Doman, Pablo Vilouta y Pablo Duggan.