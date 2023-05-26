Plaini sumó a Máximo en la lista de candidatos

En diálogo con Franco Torchia por Splendid, el líder gremial de los canillitas apoyó con acento la figura de Máximo Kirchner. Tras participar de la masiva movilización a plaza de mayo, Plaini le dijo a Francotirador que el FdT debería ir a una formula de consenso y destacó la figura de Máximo K.

“Máximo es un cuadro superlativo”, afirmó.  lo puso en un lugar expectante de posibles candidatos. Sobre Kicillof insistió que es un  excelente candidato que deberá alinearse a lo que decida Cristina.