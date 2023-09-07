Plata o Mierda , se define la elección de octubre

Los candidatos competitivos pueden quedar en otro triple empate. La presunta segunda vuelta es un enigma inquietante,,

Como nunca dos palabras son dominantes en el escenario electoral de la cachuza democracia. Plata o Mierda. Es un dicho de la jerga de los que apuestan a lo lúdico. Sería como decir suerte o desgracia. La plata por ahora la promete Massa con diversas medidas de contención , la última frutilla del postre fue prometes eliminar ganancias para la clase media.

La plata como ilusión a alcanzar por parte del desahuciado electorado se tiñe de verde. Esos dólares que Javier Milei se empecina en alcanzar con un plan dolarizador que hasta los de su confianza han bajado el precio. Milei , una suerte de cosplay,neomenemista. Alarmado por perder credibilidad retomó la senda de agredir a los intérpretes de la prensa mientras mandó en un avió a Washington a su asesor económico.

Patricia ´promete un ajuste racional apuntando la tijera a los “ñoquis del estado” . Su salvador Melconian parece haber aterrizado en la campaña algo tarde. Como gran comunicados de la persuasión quedó en offside, desactivando el campo minado que le dejó el libertario. Para colmo su largada fue un día después de la eliminación de la Academia ante Boca.

La “mierda” puede traer suerte o producir un resbalón con un caída con pronóstico reservado. La noticia sobre un vuelo que salió desde Atlanta , EEUU,  y debió regresar ante la diarrea incontenible de un pasajero, pinta como metáfora escatológica el ambiente de la encrucijada electoral. O caso será cierto que el Papa utiliza una palabra  excéntrica para definir a su adversario anarco capitalista que odia su figura.  Coprofilia es la palabra que refiere a “atracción fetichista por los excrementos”.

La economía cruje y hasta diciembre todo puede rumbear peor. Se asoma la posibilidad de mayor incertidumbre después de las presidenciales de octubre . Un resultado en la mira 30- 29 – 27 . Dos a la final y la fragmentación consolidada para el balotaje.

En tanto, el peso está quemado. Hace 15 años con un billete de 2 mil pesos ( recién salidos a la máquina de picar billetes) hubiera alcanzado para 800 paquetes de azúcar . hoy tan solo se puede comprar tres paquetes,

Horacio Caride

 

 

 

 