Podría no haber figuritas en el Mundial de Qatar

Panini Argentina viene manteniendo contactos con autoridades de Comercio para tratar de alivianar problemas con las importaciones, ya que las queridas figuritas que se esperan siempre coleccionar para un Mundial corren peligro. Los sobrecitos con las figuras de los seleccionados contiene productos importados y otro tema es que precio costarán en el mes de noviembre.

Un alerte concreto de esto es que a pocos meses del Mundial no se abrieron las ventas anticipadas virtuales.