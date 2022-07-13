Polémico pedido de licencia de diputado provincial del PRO con goce de dieta

Se trata del diputado bonaerense, Alex Campbell. Estudiará un mes en Harvard pero pidió manetener los ingresos como legislador.

Fuerte polémica por el documento que se conoció , en el que el diputado provincial Alex Campbell (PRO) , le solicita al presidente de la cámra de diputados Federico Otermin, una licencia de 30 días con goce de sueldo. El legislador blanqueó su viaje en las rede sociales dando algunos detalles.

 

 

Lo que nunca dijo públicamente es que solicitó mediante una carta fechada el 111 de julio, a la autoridad de la Cámraa que se le conceda una licencia de 30 días con “goce de haberes”. ¿Es lo corrrecto?

 

Fuentes cercanas a la presidencia de la Cámara le dijeron a este medio que toto se trató de un error del legislador Campbell ya que aunque se quisieraa es ilegar otorgar goce de sueldo ante una licencia tan prolongada y que su banca tendrá una suplencia momentanea. Se le dijo que haga otra nota de pedido de licencia.