Polino quiere ser el Samoré entre Milei y Lali

Marcelo Polino abrió su programa radial, por Radio Mitre, deseando que se termine la polémica entre el presidente y Lali Espósito. “Los conozco a ambos y debería terminar la escalda de agravios”, sostuvo el conductor.

Inclusive se ofreció a juntarlo para limar asperezas, diciendo que tiene buena onda con ambos. A Milei lo conoció a través de Fátima, con quien hace una obra de teatro en Mar del Plata,