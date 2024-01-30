Por el recorte de gastos, desalojaron a Fernando Iglesias y otros diputados del PRO

Estaban ocupando una oficina sobre la avenida Rivadavia.

El recorte de gastos que impone Martín Menem en la Cámara de Diputados avanza a diario casi sin publicidad. En los últimos días varios diputados se quedaron sin remise, solo se puede pedir auto para trasladarse al Aeroparque Jorge Newbery, y ahora un grupo de diputados del PRO fueron “desalojados” de sus oficinas

Entre los diputados afectados, según pudo saber ExpedientePolitico, está Fernando Iglesias, que tiene buena sintonía con La Libertad Avanza.

El conflicto es por unas oficinas alquiladas ubicadas sobre la avenida Rivadavia, a metros del Congreso. El argumento es el mismo de siempre: no hay plata para alquileres.

Parece que esas oficinas eran apetecidas por muchos diputados. “Tendrán que armar una carpa sobre la calle”, se escuchó decir a alguna autoridad cuando fueron a desalojar.