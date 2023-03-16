Por gestión de Diputados se proyectará “Argentina 1985” en el Congreso

La presidenta de la Honorable Cámara de Diputados de la Nación, Cecilia Moreau, y el vicepresidente en ejercicio de la Presidencia del Instituto Nacional de Cine y Artes Audiovisuales (INCAA), Nicolás Batlle, firmaron un acuerdo de cooperación con el objetivo de emprender acciones de interés mutuo que conciernan a la promoción de la actividad cinematográfica nacional y la puesta en relieve de los valores democráticos.

A través del acuerdo, ambas instituciones crearon el ciclo “Cine y Democracia”, que tiene como finalidad promover y fortalecer la actividad cinematográfica nacional y los valores democráticos para concientizar y resaltar la importancia y el significado histórico, político y social que posee la democracia para la Nación y el pueblo argentino.

Como primera medida, se programó la proyección de la película Argentina, 1985, de Santiago Mitre, protagonizada por Ricardo Darín y Peter Lanzani, que se realizará el próximo sábado 25 de marzo a las 20 horas, en el marco de las distintas actividades que se vienen realizando por la conmemoración de los 40 años de Democracia en nuestro país.

Al respecto, la Presidenta de la Cámara de Diputados señaló que Argentina, 1985 es una película necesaria porque da un mensaje importantísimo para las nuevas generaciones, que es tomar el compromiso de involucrarse políticamente, que vale la pena”.

“Esta película relata nuestra historia para que el mundo escuche el mensaje de ‘Nunca más’”, agrego Moreau.

 