¿Por qué Cristina y Massa no ponen la cara ?

Es lo que le indilgan dirigentes peronistas en medio de los preparativo del primer paro general a Milei.. Las razones.

Mientras la pulseada principal acontece en el Congreso, el peronismo se va secando el luto electoral y se rearma en base a la adhesión al primerizo paro general contra el ajuste del Javier Milei. En las huestes del gobernador Kicillof se insiste que una nueva etapa se abre, donde el economista k será el nuevo líder de la contracara del modelo neo liberal libertario.

Se masculla bronca interna por el silencio de Cristina y Sergio Massa quienes prefirieron eludir un apoyo directo a la medida de fuerza de los popes sindicales. Las razones son de raíz estratégica. Creen inútil apurar los tiempos y quedar al rente de una imagen destituyente.

La ultima imagen fuerte de Cristina fue en la ceremonia de traspaso de poder , en la cual se percibió un gesto sugerente de sonrisa y comentarios entre la vice y el actual presidente. “Quedate tranquila “, balbuceó Milei. En cuanto a Massa , varios de sus colaboradores siguen todavía en líneas burocráticas de la casta estatal. El caso más notorio es el de Guillermo Michel  que sigue mandando en Aduana.

Volviendo a lo que piensan Cristina y Massa , quienes siguen en contacto permanente. tiene una visión común que es la que Milei se cocinará sobre sus propios yerros de gestión y que agitar las calles es contraproducente, ya que la clase media debe sazonar por las suyas el disgusto de una nueva frustración.

Pablo Moyano es el más enojado con el dúo que sigue pretendiendo injerencia dentro del peronismo. “¿Dónde están?” ” , se preguntó por ella y también por Alberto. Algunos quieren apurar los carros de nombrar nuevas autoridades partidarias. Guillermo Moreno , con su pintoresco estilo, se anota.