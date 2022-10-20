Por qué detuvieron a la hija del “Coco” Basile y qué relación tiene con el atentado a Cristina

Sabrina Basile participaba de los escraches de Revolución Federal.

Sabrina Basile, la hija del ex DT de la Selección estuvo varias horas prófugas y recién por la tarde se presentó en Tribunales y quedó detenida en una dependencia de la PSA acusada de formar parte de Revolución Federal, el grupo investigado luego del intento de asesinato contra Cristina Kirchner.

La mujer había sido parte de varias movilizaciones en contra del Gobierno. Incluso la grabaron “escrachando” al dirigente Juan Grabois en la puerta del Congreso y en Casa de Gobierno.

Además, estuvo en el cacerolazo que se había hecho en la residencia de Olivos el fin de semana en que renunció el ex ministro de Economía Martín Guzman y se anunciaba la asunción de Silvina Batakis.

Además de Basile fueron detenidos otros tres miembros de la agrupación Revolución y se realizaron 11 allanamientos. Esa causa se inició por una denuncia de la AFI y tramita en una causa paralela a la investigación por el atentado. Para la jueza Capuchetti, todavía no pruebas que vinculen el ataque a CFK con la agrupación. En cambio, la vicepresidenta sostiene lo contrario.

 