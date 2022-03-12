Por qué Nelson Castro reemplaza a Carolina Amoroso en la cobertura de la guerra

El experimentado periodista llegó a la frontera y se puso a tocar el piano.

La cobertura de Carolina Amoroso sobre la guerra en Ucrania llegó a su fin. TN y canal 13 decidieron enviar a Nelson Castro, que tiene decenas de coberturas similares y hace un tiempo hizo un destacado informe sobre la planta de Chernobyl. Hasta ahí, un recambio lógico y previsible luego de varios días de cobertura.

Sin embargo, en el programa La Tarde de América revelaron una supuesta interna que habría generado la vuelta de Amoroso. Según uno de los columnistas, había descontento por el enfoque de la cobertura y un supuesto enojo porque salió al aire en un noticiero de Colombia.

En una de sus primeras salidas, Nelson ya mostró sus cualidades y tocó el piano en la frontera entre Ucrania y Polonia.