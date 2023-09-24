Por qué renunció Chiche Gelblung a Polémica en el bar

Como suele ocurrir en estos casos, los verdaderos motivos no se cuentan pero la salida de Gelblung se debería a algunos desencuentros con el equipo que actualmente integra la mesa de Polémica. Sin embargo, el protagonista dio otra versión: “La renuncia es solo por un tema de horarios. No podía ir a las horas en que se graba Polémica porque se me superponía con la tele o con la radio”, le dijo a Infobae.