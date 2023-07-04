Por qué se bajó Burlando de su candidatura

El mediático abogado Fernando Burlando finalmente no será candidato a gobernador pese a que las encuestas no le daban malas mediciones. “Las condiciones de consenso y armonía necesarias no están dadas. Lo veo diariamente en ese escenario que alguna vez denominé estanque de pirañas, donde se ataca y se muerde por un cargo y no por la prevalencia de las ideas y los proyectos que aporten soluciones a los reclamos de la gente”, comunicó.

Hace poco se había reunido con Patricia Bullrich y Néstor Grindetti, precandidato a gobernador de la Provincia por el armado de la exministra de Seguridad, pero al final se bajó de la pelea y seguirá con sus tareas como abogado. En otros casos resonantes, actualmente trabaja en el caso de Cecilia Strzyzowski, defendiendo a la familia.