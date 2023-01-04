¿Por qué se bajó del juicio político a la Corte el gobernador de San Juan?

Uñac mandó a decir que no está de acuerdo pero el motivo sería otro. Qué dijo Gioja.

Sergio Uñac fue uno de los gobernadores peronistas que se bajó de la movida política que lidera el presidente Alberto Fernández con el apoyo de la vicepresidenta.

Uñac no estuvo en Casa Rosada ni participó por Zoom. Luego dejó trascender que no comparte el pedido.

En el Frente de Todos aseguran que la decisión está directamente relacionada a su intención de reelegir como gobernador. Es muy probable que su candidatura termine en la Corte porque lleva dos mandatos como gobernador y uno más como vice.

El que salió a cruzarlo fue el ex gobernador de San Juan, José Luis Gioja. “El gobernador de San Juan Sergio Uñac nuevamente se dio vuelta como una media”, lanzó en su cuenta de Twitter.

El 29 de diciembre, Uñac anunció que buscará su segunda reelección al frente del Ejecutivo sanjuanino en las elecciones provinciales del 14 de mayo, con el objetivo de “consolidar el modelo” que llevó adelante durante su gestión