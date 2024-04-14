“Por sí o por no”: Massa rechazó un título para su libro

Sergio Massa lanzará en mayo un libro donde cuenta los pormenores de su paso por el Ministerio de Economía. Los editores le habían sugerido que el título sea la frase que más pegó en el debate presidencial y se transformó en un clásico de la gente: “Por sí o por no”. Era una idea marketinera para vender más ejemplares.

Massa prefirió un título que contenga la idea de “encuentro”, según cuenta una nota de La Nación.