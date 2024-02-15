Posse ubicó a un asesor clave en FADEA

El jefe de Gabiente Nicolás Posse sigue poniendo a su gente de confianza en puestos claves. Ahora trascendió que logró ubicar al brigadier (RE) Jorge Antelo, actual secretario de Estrategia Nacional de la jefatura de Gabinete, en el directorio de la Fábrica de aviones de Córdoba.

La novedad no cayó nada bien en el Ministerio de Defensa, donde ven con recelo cada movimiento de Antelo.

Fernando Sibilla asumió la responsabilidad de ser el nuevo Presidente de la empresa, acompañado por el Ing. Alejandro Solís como Vicepresidente, en tanto que el Abg. Emilio Magnaghi, Antelo, y el Brigadier Mayor Ing. Pablo Solé asumieron como Directores. A su vez, el Mgter. Antonio Beltramone será parte como asesor del Directorio.