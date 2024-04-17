Potenciar Argentina reunió a referentes de la educación y la política

La organización se dedicada a crear, idear y ejecutar programas de educación de diversa índole en empresas y gobiernos.

Este martes se llevó a cabo la reunión anual de Potenciar Argentina, una organización sin fines de lucro, apartidaria, dedicada a crear, idear y ejecutar programas de educación de diversa índole en empresas y gobiernos. El evento – la cuarta edición – se llevó a cabo en el Salón Turf del Hipódromo de Palermo.

Potenciar busca visibilizar el trabajo que viene realizando la organización en materia de educación a nivel nacional y reflexionar acerca de los desafíos que presenta el actual estado del sistema educativo argentino.

En esta ocasión participaron personalidades destacadas de la política, el empresariado, la sociedad civil, organizaciones sociales, y referentes de la comunidad educativa.

Estuvieron presentes, entre otros, Carlos Torrendell, secretario de Educación de la Nación, María Eugenia Vidal, diputada de la Nación, Clara Muzzio, vicejefa de Gobierno de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Sergio Siciliano, legislador de la ciudad de Buenos Aires, César “Tuta” Torres, secretario de Gobierno porteño, Emanuel Gainza, secretario de Modernización de la provincia de Entre Ríos, y Alex Campbell, senador de la Provincia de Buenos Aires.

En la presentación, Florencia Casabella, Presidenta de Potenciar, señaló: “Nuestro país es motivo de orgullo en muchísimas aristas de la vida, pero siempre hay lugar para mejorar y, actualmente, es la escuela y sobre todo quienes hacemos la educación quienes tenemos la oportunidad y también la responsabilidad de mejorar. La educación formal en argentina está en crisis hace muchos años. Las escuelas se debaten y tironean entre no estar al ritmo vertiginoso de los avances tecnológicos y de comunicación; y tener que cumplir tareas para las cuales no fueron creadas, como asistir socialmente a los chicos más vulnerables”

Para la consecución de sus objetivos, la institución ha logrado alianzas con más de 30 empresas, gobiernos locales, provinciales, asociaciones civiles, organizaciones sociales, ministerios de educación, universidades.

Potenciar está presente en distintas provincias llevando adelante proyectos con docentes, estudiantes, jóvenes, adultos, niños, niñas, profesionales y trabajadores.

Alineados con los Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible postulados por todas las naciones de la ONU, la organización contribuye también a la sustentabilidad, a través de campañas de concientización, capacitación a personal especializado y no especializado en reciclado y manejo de residuos.

Además, ha contribuido en el debate y reflexión acerca de cómo la política pública educativa podría mejorar las condiciones de educación en Argentina a partir de la investigación y desarrollo de documentos realizados por un equipo de profesionales especialistas en educación.