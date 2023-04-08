Preocupación en el entorno de Kicillof por el efecto del caso del colectivero asesinado

El gobernador venia siendo el mas competitivo de los candidatos del FdT. Berni sigue pero hay mucho malestar.

El asesinato del colectivero Daniel Barrientos y los posteriores incidentes con Sergio Berni, trajeron leña en el pase de facturas del FdT. La teoría de un complot contra el gobernador bonaerense solo se sostiene desde la sospecha permanente de una campaña política donde hay muchísimo en juego.

Testigos que viajaban en el colectivo de la línea 620 desmintieron los partes oficialistas que hablaban de un auto que se habría cruzado para terminar con la vida del chofer. Los pasajeros hablan de una cuestión de segundos y que los delincuentes subieron al transporte como viajantes comunes.

Cristina atacó en forma directa la torpeza de Berni quien enfrentó las circunstancias de la ira de los colectivos como un amateur, por esto de que “es un funcionario que da siempre la cada”.

Tras decir que no le interesaba denunciar a los agresores, el día posterior las fuerzas del orden protagonizaron un operativo como para cazar a terroristas.

Berni sigue en su cargo solo por default. No van a entregarlo ahora a la oposición ni hay alguien que quiera agarrar la papa caliente.

La oposición tiró las redes en el mar de indignación apuntando a la figura de Kicillof quien dio una sola nota a un canal amigo para levantar sospechas sobre la figura de Patricia Bullrich. Insólito.

Lo que quedó en carne viva también fue la interna en La Matanza donde la “Colo” Cubría (esposa de Pérsico) viene jugando fuerte contra el intendente Fernando Espinoza. El referente del gobierno nacional del Evita, el Chino Navarro, declaró: “No venimos acertando en una política de seguridad”.

El gobernador, apodado El Soviético, es el más competitivo de los candidatos que puede presentar el oficialismo en estos momentos de profunda sequía y bronca. Retiene mejor el voto duro que todavía tiene Cristina.

La Cámpora lo quiere arrastrar a la competencia por al presidencia nacional sin éxito ya que Kici va a intentar lo posible: ganar por un puñado de votos la reelección.

Su relación con Alberto es la de un témpano. Con Massa hay ciertos tironeros ya que el ministro de Economía quiere que abra el gabinete bonaerense a intendentes de conurbano. Ambos coinciden que para competir en serio hay que bajarlo a Alberto de la pelea electoral.

horacio Caride

 

 